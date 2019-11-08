Masked man armed with a hammer demands money from pensioner, 81, in her Burnley home

Have your say

A manhunt is under way to find a masked man who entered a pensioner's home demanding money.

The incident happened on Thursday (November 7) at around 5pm where the man entered the 81-year-old woman's home demanding money.

Accrington Road in Burnley (Image: Google Maps)

He was armed with a hammer.

READ MORE: Three kilometres of Preston's Savick Brook waterway polluted by suspected cow slurry

The intruder ran from the address in Accrington Road when the victim said she didn’t have any cash.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said she was left extremely frightened and upset. She was not physically hurt.

Enquiries are now on-going to identify the offender who is described as 5ft 9ins tall and slim build.

He spoke with a foreign accent and was wearing a black jacket with a high visibility vest over the top.

Detective Constable Sarah Whittaker, of Burnley CID, said: “This must have been an absolutely terrifying experience for this elderly lady.

"It is fortunate that she was not physically hurt during this unnerving ordeal.

"We have a number of enquiries ongoing and I would appeal for the public’s help so we can identify this offender."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1273 of November 7 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.