News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Man's body discovered inside home in Walton-le-Dale after 'sudden death'

The body of a man in his 30s has been found inside a home in Walton-le-Dale.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the address in Chorley Road after ambulance crews discovered the man deceased at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (October 15).

His death is described as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious, said Lancashire Police. It’s not clear exactly how long the man had been deceased before he was discovered.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The force said his next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for HM coroner to establish the exact cause of death.

The body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside a home in Chorley Road, Walton le Dale shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15)The body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside a home in Chorley Road, Walton le Dale shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15)
The body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside a home in Chorley Road, Walton le Dale shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15)
Most Popular

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Chorley Road in Walton le Dale.

"Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside the address.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”