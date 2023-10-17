Man's body discovered inside home in Walton-le-Dale after 'sudden death'
Police were called to the address in Chorley Road after ambulance crews discovered the man deceased at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (October 15).
His death is described as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious, said Lancashire Police. It’s not clear exactly how long the man had been deceased before he was discovered.
The force said his next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for HM coroner to establish the exact cause of death.
Police statement
A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Chorley Road in Walton le Dale.
"Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside the address.
"The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.”