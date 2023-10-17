Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the address in Chorley Road after ambulance crews discovered the man deceased at around 1pm on Sunday afternoon (October 15).

His death is described as ‘sudden’ but not suspicious, said Lancashire Police. It’s not clear exactly how long the man had been deceased before he was discovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said his next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for HM coroner to establish the exact cause of death.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside a home in Chorley Road, Walton le Dale shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15)

Police statement

A police spokesperson said: “We were called by the ambulance service at shortly before 1pm on Sunday (October 15) to a report of a sudden death at an address on Chorley Road in Walton le Dale.

"Officers attended and sadly the body of a man in his 30s was found deceased inside the address.

"The man’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.