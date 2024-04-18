Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Greenwood, 56, was jailed for 15 years on Monday after being found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in Burnley in the early 1990s.

Greenwood told his victim that nobody would believe her if she raised the alarm about what he had done to her.

The victim contacted the police in 2018 and officers subsequently arrested Greenwood, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, on suspicion of rape.

Martin Greenwood was jailed for 15 years after being found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Following a trial last week, Greenwood was unanimously found guilty of rape by a jury at Burnley Crown Court.

He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and given an indefinite Sexual harm Prevention Order.

Det Chief Katrina Scott, from Lancashire Police’s East Child Exploitation Team, said: “Greenwood is a manipulative individual who presents a danger to female children by his perverted sexual interests.

“His abhorrent behaviour has had a significant impact on the victim. I want to praise her for the strength she has shown throughout the judicial process, including facing her attacker during the trial.

“It is also worth recognising the impact this offending has had on the victim’s family. I also have nothing but praise for them for the way they have conducted themselves and supported the victim throughout the judicial process.

“I hope the outcome of this case will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be believed and listened to. And that we will do everything in our power to put the offenders before the courts.”

If you or anybody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.