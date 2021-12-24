'Manipulative' paedophile who sexually abused child in Ormskirk changed his name in attempt to avoid justice

An investigation was launched in April 2019 after a victim came forward to say she had been abused by Donald Maxwell Boyle in Ormskirk in the 1980s.

At that time Boyle went by the name of Donald Maxwell Wells, but he changed his name and moved to Wales after he was jailed for abusing a child in the late 1980s.

While abusing the girl in Ormskirk, Boyle would instruct her in detail of exactly what he wanted her to do to him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He would also threaten her to make sure she would not tell her parents about what had happened.

DC Kelly Rosenthal, of Ormskirk CID, said: "Boyle is a manipulative and controlling individual who abused his young victim for his own sordid sexual interests.

"He went to great lengths to try and evade justice, first threatening his victim and then changing his name after being released from prison."

Donald Maxwell Boyle was jailed for five years for a historic sex offence (Credit: Lancashire Police)

When Boyle, 71, of Llewelyn Street, Aberffraw, Ty Croes, Gwynedd, Wales, was interviewed by police, he denied any wrongdoing.

When he appeared before a Judge at Preston Crown Court earlier this year, Boyle pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault and indecency with a child.

He was sentenced to five years in custody last week.

He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and told to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life.

"Thanks to the bravery of the victim in coming forward and the determination and dedication of all the officers involved in this case, Boyle's past has well and truly caught up with him," DC Kelly Rosenthal added.

"I hope this case and its outcome will encourage other victims of sexual abuse - no matter how historic - to come forward.

"They can do so knowing they will be listened to, believed and that Lancashire Police will do everything in our power to keep them safe and bring the perpetrator to justice."

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.