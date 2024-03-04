Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A manhunt is under way for a 19-year-old man after a woman was attacked with a chemical substance in Fleetwood.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was targeted at a home in Whinfield Road at around 1.30pm on Sunday when the substance - though to be ammonia - was thrown in her face.

She was taken to hospital but was thankfully not seriously injured and has since been discharged.

Her assailant fled the scene and Lancashire Police are now searching for the suspect - 19-year-old Mickey Blundell, whose last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: "We were called at shortly after 1.30pm yesterday (Sunday, March 3) to an address on Whinfield Road in the town after a report that the woman had a substance – thought to be ammonia – thrown in her face.

"At this stage we believe the assault was an isolated and targeted attack and that there is no wider threat.

"An investigation is ongoing and as part of our enquiries we want to speak to Mickey Blundell (pictured), 19, whose last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood."

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, added: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously.

“We are carrying out our own enquiries to trace the suspect, but we would also like to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

"If anyone sees Blundell or knows where he may be I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency."