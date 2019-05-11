Manhunt under way after Blackpool pensioner is targeted in evening robbery

Have your say

An investigation is under way after a pensioner was targeted in an evening robbery.

The incident happened at about 9.30pm on Thursday, May 9.

Police want to speak to this man

The victim, a 77-year-old woman, was waiting for a taxi in Talbot Road when she was approached by a man who grabbed her handbag.

Not giving up her handbag without a fight, she fell to the ground before the offender made off with her bag.

Following enquiries Lancashire Police want to trace the man, pictured, to speak to him about the offence.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1520 of May 9 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.