Four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue.

Greater Manchester Police said they were called to an incident in Middleton Road, Crumpsall, on Thursday, where a man, who is believed to be the offender, was shot by firearms officers. Police said they had “declared Plato” – the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack”.

The Prime Minister is set to fly home early from a meeting of European leaders in Denmark in order to chair a Cobra meeting following the incident. Sir Keir Starmer said he was “appalled” at the attack, adding: “The fact that this has taken place on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, makes it all the more horrific.”

In a statement, the force said: “Police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue, on Middleton Road, Crumpsall, at 9.31am by a member of the public, stating he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and one man had been stabbed.”

The force said it declared a major incident at 9.37am. The statement continued: “Shots were fired by Greater Manchester Police firearms officers at 9.38am. One man has been shot, believed to be the offender.

“Paramedics arrived at the scene at 9.41am and are tending to members of the public. (There are) currently four members of the public with injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while the police continue to deal with the incident.”

Video shared on social media appeared to show police officers pointing guns at someone laying on the ground outside the front of the synagogue. The person on the ground is seen starting to get up before there is the sound of a gunshot and they fall to the ground. Another person was shown lying motionless on the ground outside the synagogue gates with blood near their head.

The area around the synagogue was swamped by dozens of police vehicles, along with fire and ambulance crews, while the force helicopter hovered overhead shortly after the incident. The surrounding streets were cordoned off with more police cars and vans, sirens blaring, racing down neighbouring roads.

Police officers dressed in black combat fatigues and carrying machine guns could also be seen inside the cordon outside the synagogue. A Jewish man, among a group of shocked onlookers at the cordon, said his wife and daughter and other members of the congregation were still inside the synagogue.

A number of black, unmarked police 4×4 vehicles and vans carrying plain clothes officers with face coverings were seen leaving the area of the incident at speed.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources had been sent to the scene. In a statement, NWAS said: “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”

The reported stabbings come as members of the Jewish community observe Yom Kippur. Yom Kippur is considered the holiest day in the Jewish calendar and is a time when synagogues are usually particularly busy.