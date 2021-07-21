Man, woman and child arrested after spate of thefts from cars and vans in Leyland

Police say a 38-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man, both from Leyland, have been arrested on suspicion of interfering with a motor vehicle.

The boy, also from Leyland, has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a vehicle.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We know there have been issues in Leyland with people breaking into vehicles and we wanted to give you the latest update.

"We have carried out a number of enquiries in the area and conducted targeted patrols.

"This has resulted in the arrest of three people in Leyland.

The force said it had stepped up patrols in Leyland after a recent spike in thefts from vehicles.

"Our enquiries and patrols will continue, and anyone found committing crime in the area will be arrested.

"We appreciate this offending is causing concern in the area and we are actively targeting those responsible.

"If you see our officers out on patrol feel free to say hello and pass on any concerns you might have."

Anyone with information about a crime can call police on 101 or report it online. If a crime is in progress call 999.