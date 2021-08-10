Man with 'suspicious package' arrested in Darwen under Terrorism Act as bomb squad carry out controlled explosions at railway station

Drone footage showing the platform where the army bomb squad carried out two controlled explosions on the platform at Darwen railway station yesterday (Monday, August 9)

Passengers were evacuated from the train station as the army bomb squad rushed to the scene at around 3.30pm.

A man in his 50s was arrested - initially on suspicion of a public order offence for causing a disturbance on a train - whilst the bomb squad carried out two controlled explosions on the platform.

But the man was then further arrested under the Terrorism Act after concerned witnesses told police about comments he had allegedly made onboard a train.

Police have not said where the man is from at this stage.

Several streets were cordoned off around the station and nearby buildings evacuated whilst the bomb squad worked at the scene and officers from Lancashire Police, British Transport Police and Counter Terrorism Police North West investigated.

It has since been established that the suspicious package was not deemed a 'viable threat', but counter terrorism police say they are "keeping an open mind in regard to any motivations behind the incident".

The bomb scare disrupted services between Blackburn and Bolton, with Darwen station closed until 6.30pm.

A police spokesman said: "At around 3.20pm on Monday, August 9 at Darwen train station, officers arrested a man in his 50s on suspicion of a public order offence following a disturbance on a train.

"Following reports of suspicious items, our bomb disposal unit attended the scene and safely carried out two controlled explosions - however the items were not deemed a viable threat.

"Additional enquiries led to the man being further arrested on suspicion of Terrorism Act offences in connection with comments made whilst aboard the train.

"He currently remains in custody for questioning.