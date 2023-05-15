News you can trust since 1886
Man with 'gun' found lurking behind Preston restaurant late at night

A man found lurking behind a Preston restaurant armed with a fake gun was arrested in Preston overnight.

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 15th May 2023, 11:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 11:18 BST

Police were called to Friargate after a member of the public reported two men ‘acting suspiciously’ behind a restaurant at around 1.30am this morning (Monday, May 15).

One of the men was still there when officers arrived. He was searched and an imitation firearm was found and seized.

Police were called to Friargate at around 1.30am this morning where a 38-year-old man was found armed with an imitation firearm
The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and taken into custody for questioning.

Lancashire Police said enquiries are ongoing.

Police statement

A police spokesman said: “We currently have a man in our custody after we were called to reports of two men acting suspiciously behind a restaurant in Preston overnight.

“We were called to the Friargate area at around 1.30am this morning by a member of the public.

“Our officers have deployed and found a man at the rear of the premises. After a search, an imitation firearm was discovered.

“A 38-year-old man is being questioned on suspicion of possession of a firearm and enquiries are ongoing.”