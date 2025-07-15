A man with “blood on his face” was arrested at a Lancashire pub on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 44-year-old was reportedly arrested at the Stanley Arms in Aughton, near Ormskirk in West Lancashire, on Sunday.

He was taken into custody on suspicion of murder after a 70-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Maghull earlier that day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute to Phyllis Daly, family said the 70-year-old was “a loving wife and mum with the kindest soul”. An investigation is ongoing but police are treating the murder as a ‘domestic incident’. | Merseyside Police

Merseyside Police said officers were called to Clent Road at around 1.10pm, where the woman was found with 'significant injuries' inside her home. She sadly died at the scene, the force said.

The woman has been named as Phyllis Daly - “a loving wife and mum with the kindest soul”, say family.

An investigation is ongoing but police are treating the murder as a ‘domestic incident’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The suspect and victim knew each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it”, said a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

The force said: “Emergency services were called to a property on Clent Road at around 1.10pm after the 70-year-old had been found with significant injuries, but sadly she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Specialist officers continue to support her family at this tragic time and an investigation into her death continues.

“A 44-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are in the very early stages of our investigation, but this is currently being treated as a domestic incident in which the suspect and victim knew each other, and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.”

Paying tribute, Phyllis’ family said: “Phyllis was a loving wife and mum with the kindest soul. We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated beyond belief by the shocking and unexpected loss of the love of our lives.

“Please respect our privacy as we grieve this unimaginable loss, whilst the police continue to investigate what happened to our wonderful wife and mum.”

A police spokesperson added: “We are still appealing for information and you can contact Merseyside Police social media desk via X Merseyside Police Contact Centre or on Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ quoting reference number 25000576112.

“You can also report information via our website: https://orlo.uk/LGjLI or call 101. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”