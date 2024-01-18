A Lancashire man who sexually assaulted teenage girls after plying them with drugs has been jailed.

Azam Khan would take the victims to hotels and houses in Chorley and Darwen.

He would then give them drugs such as nitrous oxide, ketamine and cocaine before sexually assaulting them.

Officers were made aware of the incidents in March 2023.

Police launched an investigation and teamed up with Lancashire County Council's social workers to support the victims.

Azam Khan supplied drugs to teenage girls in Lancashire before sexually assaulting them (Credit: Lancashire Police)

It was revealed Khan – nicknamed 'Kaizer' - and Jack Anderson-Rigby were involved in a significant drug-dealing operation.

They advertised on Snapchat and social media, selling drugs in Lancashire.

Khan and Anderson-Rigby were subsequently arrested and charged.

Khan, 29, formerly of Seacole Close, Blackburn, appeared before a jury at Preston Crown Court in December.

He was found guilty of sexual activity with a child, four offences of sexual assault and one offence of attempting to engage a person in sexual activity without consent.

Khan was also convicted of being concerned in the supply of Class A, B and C controlled drugs.

Judge Simon Medland KC jailed Khan for nine years and placed him on the sex offenders' register for life on Thursday (January 18)/ Anderson-Rigby, 22, of Chorley Lane, Charnock Richard, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled drugs with intent to supply and one charge of sexual assault on a child.

He was given a two-year prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Det Sgt Simon Massey, of Lancashire Police’s South Exploitation Team, said: "These were very serious offences committed by Khan.

"Khan has shown himself to be a sexual predator, taking advantage of teenage girls by offering them drugs and sexually assaulting them.

"The victims showed great courage in difficult circumstances – against a background of threats and intimidation – to attend court and give their evidence at the trial.