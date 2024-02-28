Man who pulled out BB gun inside Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital's café was also carrying knife
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man has pleaded guilty to carrying an imitation firearm and a knife following an incident at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.
Police were called after Ninian Reed pulled out a BB gun inside the hospital's café.
The area was cordoned off while an armed officer overpowered the 59-year-old, Blackburn Magistrates' Court heard.
He was detained and the imitation firearm and the knife were seized.
Reed, of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and an imitation firearm in public.
He was remanded on conditional bail for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.
He is not allowed to enter Royal Blackburn Hospital except in a genuine emergency as part of his bail.