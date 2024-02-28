Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has pleaded guilty to carrying an imitation firearm and a knife following an incident at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Police were called after Ninian Reed pulled out a BB gun inside the hospital's café.

The area was cordoned off while an armed officer overpowered the 59-year-old, Blackburn Magistrates' Court heard.

A man pulled out a BB gun inside the café at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (Credit: Google)

He was detained and the imitation firearm and the knife were seized.

Reed, of Ravenglass Close, Blackburn, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and an imitation firearm in public.

He was remanded on conditional bail for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.