Man who pulled out BB gun inside Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital's café was also carrying knife

The area was cordoned off while an armed officer overpowered him.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Feb 2024, 18:03 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 18:21 GMT
A man has pleaded guilty to carrying an imitation firearm and a knife following an incident at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Police were called after Ninian Reed pulled out a BB gun inside the hospital's café.

The area was cordoned off while an armed officer overpowered the 59-year-old, Blackburn Magistrates' Court heard.

A man pulled out a BB gun inside the café at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (Credit: Google)A man pulled out a BB gun inside the café at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (Credit: Google)
A man pulled out a BB gun inside the café at Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital (Credit: Google)

He was detained and the imitation firearm and the knife were seized.

Reed, of Ravenglass Close,  Blackburn, pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and an imitation firearm in public.

He was remanded on conditional bail for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

He is not allowed to enter Royal Blackburn Hospital except in a genuine emergency as part of his bail.

