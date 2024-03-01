Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Justice caught up with a man more than 30 years after he committed sexual offences against a young girl in Preston.

Thomas De Lacey was a trainee Church of England minister when the incidents occurred.

De Lacey indecently assaulted the victim twice as she visited his house in Preston to help with a church matter.

The victim summoned up the courage in 2022 to make a complaint via the Diocese of Blackburn safeguarding team who alerted Lancashire Police.

Officers started an investigation which led to De Lacey being interviewed and charged.

De Lacey, now of The Hawthornes, Rufford, was charged with two offences of indecent assault of a girl under the age of 14.

He was found guilty by a jury after a five-day trial in February.

Judge Graham Knowles KC, sentenced De Lacey to four years imprisonment and ordered him to sign the sex offenders’ register for life.

The judge also banned De Lacey from working with children for life.

Simon Morris, an investigation officer with Lancashire Police’s Major Crime Review Team, said: "De Lacey carried out these offences three decades ago, but justice has finally caught up with him.

"The victim was a young girl when she was assaulted by De Lacey and she bravely came forward as an adult to report what had happened.

"Lancashire Police are committed to investigating allegations of this nature no matter how long ago they happened.