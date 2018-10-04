Man who claimed £30,000 in incapacity benefits because he was 'unfit to work' had four jobs

A man who claimed he was unable to work because of a bad back held down four jobs while being investigated by the DWP.

Rassul Kadir, 33, claimed a total of £30,000 in incapacity benefit over four years – but was actually working for a grocery firm, a Preston cake-maker, a job agency and a vitamin company.

Rassul Kadir worked at Lathams while claiming benefits

Kadir of Wolverton Avenue, Blackpool and formerly of Preston, worked for Palmer and Harvey wholesale grocers; Best Connections job agency; cakemakers Lathams of Broughton and the Nutrition Group packing vitamins.

Kadir admitted two charges under the Fraud Act of dishonestly failing to disclose information about his work to the DWP and a third charge of making a false statement to claim Council Tax Benefit from Preston Council.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, told Blackpool magistrates that the claims for benefit had been made by Kadir who stated he was unfit for work and had no income.

When he was formally interviewed by investigators Kadir at first denied doing any paid work but when confronted with evidence admitted what he had done claiming he did not understand the claims system or understand English.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said Kadir had fled Afghanistan with his father because of the Taliban regime.

“He was 16 at the time and very inexperienced when it came to living in the UK,” said Mr Coyle.

“He now realises he did the wrong thing and found himself in a lot of lumber.”

“He has started to repay the money he had on a monthly basis.”

“He has swince turned his life round and has a business a car was on Talbot Road in Blackpool which employs six people.”

Magistrates decided their powers of sentencing were insufficient.