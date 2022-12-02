News you can trust since 1886
Man who broke into car parked outside home in Blackburn arrested after being tracked by police dog

A man was arrested after being caught breaking into a car outside a home in Blackburn.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 2nd Dec 2022, 2:05pm

A member of the public called 999 after spotting a person in her car in Dalby Crescent at around 5.20am on Friday (December 2).

Although the offender fled the scene, police dog Hulk tracked the area and traced him to Nook Lane where he was near another vehicle.

A man was arrested after being caught breaking into a car in Dalby Crescent, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

The man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a vehicle motor and going equipped for theft.

He remained in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon.