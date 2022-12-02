A member of the public called 999 after spotting a person in her car in Dalby Crescent at around 5.20am on Friday (December 2).

Although the offender fled the scene, police dog Hulk tracked the area and traced him to Nook Lane where he was near another vehicle.

A man was arrested after being caught breaking into a car in Dalby Crescent, Blackburn (Credit: Google)

The man was arrested on suspicion of interfering with a vehicle motor and going equipped for theft.