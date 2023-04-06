News you can trust since 1886
Man who broke barmaid’s jaw in three places after attacking her outside Darwen pub jailed

A man who broke a barmaid’s jaw after punching her outside a pub in Darwen has been jailed.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:33 BST

David Barr entered the Punch Hotel in Chapels at around 6.45pm on August 13, 2023.

The 33-year-old then walked outside after becoming irate as he ordered drinks.

When a staff member told him his drinks were ready, police said Barr became aggressive and screamed in her face.

David Barr attacked a woman outside a pub in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)David Barr attacked a woman outside a pub in Darwen (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He then lashed out, breaking the woman’s jaw in three places.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, from Darwen, had to have a metal plate inserted into her jaw to help it heal.

Barr, of Quaker Lane, Darwen, was later arrested and charged with wounding.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 months in prison after appearing at Preston Crown Court on Thursday (April 6)

Assistant Investigator Tony Roberts, of Lancashire Police, said: “This was an absolutely horrific, unprovoked assault, on a woman just doing her job.

“Barr is clearly a very dangerous and violent man.

“He lashed out and hit the woman, causing serious injuries which required surgery."