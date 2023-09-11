News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Man who allegedly made ‘stabbing gestures’ at Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion match to appear in court

A man who allegedly made “stabbing gestures” towards Blackburn Rovers fans during a football match is due to appear in court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 11th Sep 2023, 15:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 15:16 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gregg Richards, 24, of Upper Church Lane, Tipton, in the West Midlands, is due in court in connection with a public order offence.

The offence allegedly occurred at the Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion fixture at Ewood Park on Saturday (August 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richards was reportedly seen making “stabbing/death gestures” towards Blackburn supporters in the away end of the ground during the first half of the Championship fixture.

He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 6.

Rovers won the game by a score of 2-1 thanks to two goals in three minutes from Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard.