Man who allegedly made ‘stabbing gestures’ at Blackburn Rovers vs West Bromwich Albion match to appear in court
Gregg Richards, 24, of Upper Church Lane, Tipton, in the West Midlands, is due in court in connection with a public order offence.
The offence allegedly occurred at the Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion fixture at Ewood Park on Saturday (August 5).
Richards was reportedly seen making “stabbing/death gestures” towards Blackburn supporters in the away end of the ground during the first half of the Championship fixture.
He is due to appear before Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 6.
Rovers won the game by a score of 2-1 thanks to two goals in three minutes from Dilan Markanday and Harry Leonard.