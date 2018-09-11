Man was carrying baseball bat for protection, court hears

A convicted robber was found to have breached a court order after being found in the street with a baseball bat.

Connor Campbell, 18, of Emmanuel Street, Preston, was arrested on March 25 on Hartington Road, Preston Crown Court heard – less than a year after getting a rehabilitation order for a robbery he committed last May.

Crown Court

Prosecuting, Claire Larton said he claimed he was carrying the weapon because a friend of his had been attacked.

He had also flouted the order by not attending sessions.

Judge Sara Dodd said: “You entered a plea saying your friend had been assaulted and you were carrying it because you were scared as you’d been told you were next.

“I’ve had to consider very carefully if the point has been reached as to whether you should go to custody.

“On the face of it you haven’t done much since we last met. I now understand that despite being signed off from work you’ve attended on two occasions. In the circumstances I’m just persuaded I can refrain from sending you to custody.”

He was given a rehabilitation activity and curfew and the judge warned: “You have now been given every chance and every allowance for your age, your original offence and your mental health issues.”