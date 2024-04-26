Man wanted over burglary and failing to appear in court has links to Preston, Accrington and Hyndburn
He has connections to Accrington, Hyndburn and Preston.
Jack Wright is wanted for burglary and failing to appear at court.
The 21-year-old is 5ft 6in tall, of slim build with dark blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Wright’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0181 of April 23.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.