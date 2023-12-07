Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Leyland, Blackpool and Fleetwood
The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who is “actively evading the authorities” in Lancashire.
Lee Barr is wanted on recall to prison.
The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck.
Barr has links to Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Fleetwood.
“He knows he is wanted and is actively evading the authorities,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
“We would ask that the public do not approach him but call 999 if they see him.”
If you have any other information about Barr’s whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20220412-1434.