News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Leyland, Blackpool and Fleetwood

The public have been urged not to approach a wanted man who is “actively evading the authorities” in Lancashire.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 7th Dec 2023, 19:06 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 19:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lee Barr is wanted on recall to prison.

The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, with blue eyes. He has tattoos on his neck.

Barr has links to Leyland, Blackburn, Darwen, Blackpool and Fleetwood.

Lee Barr is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)Lee Barr is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Lee Barr is wanted on recall to prison (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He knows he is wanted and is actively evading the authorities,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

“We would ask that the public do not approach him but call 999 if they see him.”

If you have any other information about Barr’s whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting LC-20220412-1434.