Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne
He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements and on recall to prison.
The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with a bald head.
He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.
“Do not approach him, but call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.