Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne

He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 16:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements and on recall to prison.

The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with a bald head.

He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Do not approach him, but call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:NelsonColneBurnleyLancashire PolicePolice