Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements and on recall to prison.

The 36-year-old is described as 5ft 11in tall, of medium build, with a bald head.

He has links to Burnley, Nelson and Colne.

Richard Layfield is wanted for failing to adhere to his notification requirements (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Do not approach him, but call 999,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.