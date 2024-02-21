Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Connor Dewhurst, from Blackburn, is wanted on prison recall.

The 26-year-old was living in Cumbria, but police said they believed he had returned to Lancashire.

Connor Dewhurst is wanted on prison recall (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Hyndburn as well as Blackburn.

If you see Dewhurst or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.