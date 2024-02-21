Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn and Hyndburn
He has links to Hyndburn as well as Blackburn.
Connor Dewhurst, from Blackburn, is wanted on prison recall.
The 26-year-old was living in Cumbria, but police said they believed he had returned to Lancashire.
If you see Dewhurst or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.