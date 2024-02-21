News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted on recall to prison has links to Blackburn and Hyndburn

He has links to Hyndburn as well as Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Feb 2024, 15:41 GMT
Connor Dewhurst, from Blackburn, is wanted on prison recall.

The 26-year-old was living in Cumbria, but police said they believed he had returned to Lancashire.

Connor Dewhurst is wanted on prison recall (Credit: Lancashire Police)Connor Dewhurst is wanted on prison recall (Credit: Lancashire Police)
If you see Dewhurst or have any information about his whereabouts, call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

