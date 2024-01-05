Man wanted on recall to prison arrested after 'relentless search' by Lancashire Police
A man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after a "relentless search" by Lancashire Police.
Officers have been relentlessly searching for Greg Dunne who was wanted on recall to prison.
Police confirmed the 37-year-old was located and arrested on Friday morning (January 5).
He was taken to custody in Preston before being moved to serve the remainder of his sentence at HMP.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Thanks to the community for the information, intelligence and patience in helping us locate Mr Dunne."
