A man wanted on recall to prison has been arrested after a "relentless search" by Lancashire Police.

Officers have been relentlessly searching for Greg Dunne who was wanted on recall to prison.

Police confirmed the 37-year-old was located and arrested on Friday morning (January 5).

He was taken to custody in Preston before being moved to serve the remainder of his sentence at HMP.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Thanks to the community for the information, intelligence and patience in helping us locate Mr Dunne."