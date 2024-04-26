Man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with burglary has links to Preston and Chorley
He has links to Preston and Chorley.
A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man.
Michael Dixon is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Plungington.
The 38-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear in court and on recall to prison.
Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0181 of April 23.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.