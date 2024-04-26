Man wanted on recall to prison and in connection with burglary has links to Preston and Chorley

He has links to Preston and Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 26th Apr 2024, 16:57 BST
A public appeal has been launched to help find a wanted man.

Michael Dixon is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Plungington.

The 38-year-old is also wanted for failing to appear in court and on recall to prison.

Michael Dixon is wanted in connection with a burglary at a business premises in Plungington (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He has links to Preston and Chorley.

Anyone with information about Dixon’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0181 of April 23.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

