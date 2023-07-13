Sunny Malik is wanted for breaching a restraining order.

The 29-year-old is also wanted on recall to prison in relation to previous offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He previously had addresses in Blackburn and Darwen, and he also has links to Blackpool.

Malik is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of slight build.

He has a scar over his right eye and a tattoo of a key on a chain on his arm, police said.