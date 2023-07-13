News you can trust since 1886
A man who is wanted on recall to prison and for breaching a restraining order has links to Blackpool, Blackburn and Darwen.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Sunny Malik is wanted for breaching a restraining order.

The 29-year-old is also wanted on recall to prison in relation to previous offences of assault causing actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

He previously had addresses in Blackburn and Darwen, and he also has links to Blackpool.

Malik is approximately 5ft 9ins tall, and of slight build.

He has a scar over his right eye and a tattoo of a key on a chain on his arm, police said.

Anyone with information about Malik’s whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting 1170 of June 29, 2023.