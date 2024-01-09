Man wanted on recall to prison also sought in connection with assaults and criminal damage in Blackpool
A man wanted on recall to prison is also sought in connection with assaults and criminal damage in Blackpool.
Bradley Thompson, who also goes by the name Heckingbottom, is wanted in Blackpool for two assaults and criminal damage.
The 20-year-old is also wanted on recall to prison.
Thompson is described as 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with blonde hair.
He has links to Preston and Merseyside as well as Blackpool.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 0762 of January 1, 2024.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.