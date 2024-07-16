Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man is wanted in connection with several burglaries in Accrington.

David Taylor is wanted following several burglaries that have occurred in Accrington town centre over the past couple of weeks.

The 35-year-old, of no abode, has links to the Hyndburn and Leyland.

If you have any information of Taylor’s whereabouts, call 101 quoting reference number 04/ZL/27510/24.

Information can also be reported via Lancashire Police’s website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.