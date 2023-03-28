Man wanted in connection with Preston burglary arrested in Blackpool
A man has been arrested in connection with a burglary in Preston.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:17 BST
Kingsley Cairns was wanted in connection with a burglary in Preston.
He was also wanted on recall to prison and for escaping from lawful custody.
The 24-year-old – who has links to Croston and Bamber Bridge – was arrested in Blackpool on Saturday night (March 26).
He remained in custody for questioning on Monday (March 27).
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire police said.