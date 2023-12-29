Man wanted in connection with late night assault in Preston city centre
A man is wanted by police following an assault in Preston city centre.
Police were called to Miller Arcade following reports of an assault at around 12.50am on December 1.
Officers on Friday (December 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.
If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0024 of December 1.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.