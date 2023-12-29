A man is wanted by police following an assault in Preston city centre.

Police were called to Miller Arcade following reports of an assault at around 12.50am on December 1.

Officers on Friday (December 29) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the assault.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0024 of December 1.

Do you recognise this man? Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.