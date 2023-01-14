Man wanted in connection with Christmas Day burglary at Freddy’s Chicken in Rawtenstall
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with a burglary at a takeaway in Rawtenstall on Christmas Day.
By Sean Gleaves
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Jan 2023, 10:04am
Freddy’s Chicken in Bury Road was broken into between 5am and 7am on Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25).
Detectives on Thursday (January 12) released CCTV footage of a man they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anybody with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0346 of December 25, 2022.
Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.