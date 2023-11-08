News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted in connection with assault in Preston arrested after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police

A man who was wanted in connection with an assault in Preston was arrested following a police appeal.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 8th Nov 2023, 19:29 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 12:47 GMT
Kyle Cox was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Preston on October 30.

Police launched a public appeal to find the 21-year-old on Wednesday (November 8) and urged anyone with information to come forward.

Later that day, police confirmed he was detained following a foot chase after he was spotted by officers in the city centre.

A man wanted in connection with an assault in Preston was arrested following a police appeal

He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and remained in custody for questioning that evening.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped and shared the appeal.”