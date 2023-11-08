Man wanted in connection with assault in Preston arrested after public appeal launched by Lancashire Police
A man who was wanted in connection with an assault in Preston was arrested following a police appeal.
Kyle Cox was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Preston on October 30.
Police launched a public appeal to find the 21-year-old on Wednesday (November 8) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Later that day, police confirmed he was detained following a foot chase after he was spotted by officers in the city centre.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of common assault and remained in custody for questioning that evening.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped and shared the appeal.”