Man wanted in connection with assault has links to Preston and Chorley
A public appeal has been launched to identify a man wanted in connection with an assault in Lancashire.
Carl Barton is wanted for Section 18 assault (grievous bodily harm)
The 41-year-old is described as 5ft 4in tall, of slim build with short ginger hair.
He has links to Preston and Chorley.
If you see him or have any information about Barton’s whereabouts, call police on 101 or email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.