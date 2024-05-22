Man wanted in connection with assault and theft has links to Preston and Leyland
James Lambert is wanted in connection with assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and theft.
He is described as 6ft tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair.
He has links to Leyland and Preston.
The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lambert.
If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 or visit https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.