He has links to Leyland and Preston.

A man wanted for assault and theft has links to Preston and Leyland.

James Lambert is wanted in connection with assault causing actual bodily harm, common assault and theft.

James Lambert is wanted in connection with numerous offences (Credit: Lancashire Police)

He is described as 6ft tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Lambert.