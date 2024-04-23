Man wanted in connection with assault and affray has links to Preston and Leyland

The public have been urged not to approach him.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 18:00 BST
Daniel Turner, who also goes by the name Daniel Ashcroft, is wanted in connection with assault and affray.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark brown hair.

Daniel Turner is wanted in connection with assault and affray (Credit: Lancashire Police)Daniel Turner is wanted in connection with assault and affray (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“The facial tattoo shown in the photo may have been removed since this photo was taken,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

“If you see Turner, please don’t approach him, and call 999.” Turner has connections to Preston and Leyland.

If you have any information that may help police with their enquiries, email [email protected] or call 101.

