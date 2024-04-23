Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel Turner, who also goes by the name Daniel Ashcroft, is wanted in connection with assault and affray.

The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark brown hair.

Daniel Turner is wanted in connection with assault and affray (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“The facial tattoo shown in the photo may have been removed since this photo was taken,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police.

“If you see Turner, please don’t approach him, and call 999.” Turner has connections to Preston and Leyland.