Man wanted in connection with assault and affray has links to Preston and Leyland
The public have been urged not to approach him.
Daniel Turner, who also goes by the name Daniel Ashcroft, is wanted in connection with assault and affray.
The 35-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, of average build with short dark brown hair.
“The facial tattoo shown in the photo may have been removed since this photo was taken,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police.
“If you see Turner, please don’t approach him, and call 999.” Turner has connections to Preston and Leyland.
If you have any information that may help police with their enquiries, email [email protected] or call 101.