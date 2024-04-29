Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are appealing for help in identifying a man they want to speak to in connection with a ‘serious assault’.

Detectives are trying to trace a man wanted in connection with a serious assault in Kirkham

The man is wanted in connection with an assault in in Kirkham, which left a man with a serious injury.

The victim required surgery to his leg following the incident which happened on Friday, March 22 at around 11:30pm in The Stable Bar on Preston Street.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said|; “We have been making enquiries since the assault and are now asking for your help.