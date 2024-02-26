Man wanted for failing to show up at court 'seen in Preston'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for the public's help to trace a wanted man who has been seen in Preston.

Vijai Gabriel Munteanu is wanted after failing to attend court.

Wanted man Vijai Gabriel Munteanu has been seen in Preston (Credit: Greater Manchester Police)

The 31-year-old is known to use the alternative names of Vijai Michile and Vijai Rostas.

He has links to Longsight and Manchester city centre, but he has also been seen in Preston.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 0161 856 7335 (M-F 7-3) or email [email protected].