Man wanted for failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements arrested in Preston
A man who was wanted by police after breaching his sex offender notification requirements was arrested in Preston.
Hugh Holt was wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements having failed to live at a registered address in Blackpool.
Police subsequently launched a public appeal to find the 56-year-old on Monday (January 23) and urged anyone with information to come forward.
Officers later confirmed Holt was arrested in Preston on Tuesday night (January 24).
He remained in custody for questioning on Wednesday (January 25).
“Thank you to everyone who shared the appeal,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.