Man wanted for criminal damage and making threats has links across Lancashire

A 27-year-old man who is wanted for a string of offences has links across Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Jan 2024, 19:06 GMT
Liam O’Connor is wanted for criminal damage, malicious communications and making threats to damage property.

The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and a full beard.

Liam O’Connor is wanted for criminal damage, malicious communications and making threats to damage property (Credit: Lancashire Police)Liam O’Connor is wanted for criminal damage, malicious communications and making threats to damage property (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has links to Preston, Longridge, Garstang, Oakenclough and Cabus.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

