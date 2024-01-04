Man wanted for criminal damage and making threats has links across Lancashire
A 27-year-old man who is wanted for a string of offences has links across Lancashire.
Liam O’Connor is wanted for criminal damage, malicious communications and making threats to damage property.
The 27-year-old is described as 5ft 11ins tall, of medium build, with long brown hair and a full beard.
He has links to Preston, Longridge, Garstang, Oakenclough and Cabus.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected].
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.