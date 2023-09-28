News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted for breaching restraining order has links to Preston and Chorley

A man who is wanted by police for breaching a restraining order has links to Preston and Chorley.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 28th Sep 2023, 12:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:20 BST
Ryan O’Neill is wanted for breaching a court restraining order.

The 42-year-old has links to Preston and Chorley.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 0672 of June 24.

Ryan O’Neill is wanted for breaching a court restraining order (Credit: Lancashire Police)Ryan O’Neill is wanted for breaching a court restraining order (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.