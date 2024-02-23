Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Berry is wanted for breaching the conditions of his court bail.

The 22-year-old is described as 5ft 10, with dark brown hair. He has a scar above his left elbow.

Thomas Berry is wanted for breaching the conditions of his court bail (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Berry has links to Chorley and Blackpool.

The public were urged to call 999 for immediate sightings of Berry.

If you have any other information about his whereabouts, call 101 quoting log number 496 of February.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.