Man wanted following incident of indecent exposure at Asda supermarket in Clayton-le-Woods
The incident happened shortly before midnight on Tuesday (December 5).
Officers on Wednesday (December 6) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
The man is described as 6ft 3ins tall, white, with short dirty blond hair with short blond stubble.
If you recognise him or have any information that could help police, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 0002 of December 5.
Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.