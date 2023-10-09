Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify to on Monday (October 9).

They want to speak to him following reports a man “intentionally caused harassment, alarm or distress” on a bus between Darwen and Blackburn.

It happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on September 22.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have made numerous efforts to identify the man pictured and we are now asking for your help.