Man wanted by police investigating alleged public order offence on bus between Darwen and Blackburn

A man is wanted by police following an alleged public order offence on a bus between Darwen and Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify to on Monday (October 9).

They want to speak to him following reports a man “intentionally caused harassment, alarm or distress” on a bus between Darwen and Blackburn.

It happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on September 22.

Do you recognise this man? Lancashire Police would like to speak to him following an alleged public order offence (Credit: Lancashire Police)Do you recognise this man? Lancashire Police would like to speak to him following an alleged public order offence (Credit: Lancashire Police)
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have made numerous efforts to identify the man pictured and we are now asking for your help.

“Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 328 of September 22, 2023.”