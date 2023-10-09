Man wanted by police investigating alleged public order offence on bus between Darwen and Blackburn
A man is wanted by police following an alleged public order offence on a bus between Darwen and Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:04 BST
Police released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify to on Monday (October 9).
They want to speak to him following reports a man “intentionally caused harassment, alarm or distress” on a bus between Darwen and Blackburn.
It happened between 3.30pm and 3.45pm on September 22.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We have made numerous efforts to identify the man pictured and we are now asking for your help.
“Anyone who recognises him – or the man himself – is asked to email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 328 of September 22, 2023.”