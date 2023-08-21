Man wanted by police for failing to appear at court has links to Rishton
A man who is wanted by police for failing to appear at court has links to Rishton.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 21st Aug 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 12:56 BST
Cailen Hackett, who also goes by Sean or Scott Wilkinson, is wanted for failing to appear at court.
The 26-year-old is described as 6ft 3in tall, of slim build, with sandy, cropped hair and blue eyes. He is clean shaven.
Hackett has links to Rishton.
Anyone with information about Rishton’s whereabouts should call 101.
The public were urged to not approach Rishton if they see him, but to call 999.