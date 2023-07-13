News you can trust since 1886
Man wanted by police following attempted burglary at Blackburn home

A man is wanted by police following an attempted burglary at a home in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Jul 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 18:43 BST

Police were called following an attempted burglary at a house in Shadsworth Road at around 10.15am on May 30.

Officers on Wednesday (July 12) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to identify.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We believe the person in the CCTV could have information which will help our enquiries.

Officers want to speak to this man following an attempted burglary at a house in Shadsworth Road, Blackburn (Credit: Lancashire Police)
“If you know who they are please email [email protected]