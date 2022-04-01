Man wanted by police after cash stolen from fish and chip shop in Garstang

Cash was stolen after a fish and chip shop was broken into in Garstang.

By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:03 pm

Police said the break-in occurred at Garstang Fish & Chips in Stoops Weind on Sunday, February 27.

Officers on Friday (April 1) released a picture of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.

The man was wearing a black face mask, a light blue/ grey jacket, a blue knee brace and blue trainers.

Do you recognise this man? Police want to speak to him after a break-in at Garstang Fish & Chips in Stoops Weind. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log reference LC-20220227-1313.

