Man wanted by police after cash stolen from fish and chip shop in Garstang
Cash was stolen after a fish and chip shop was broken into in Garstang.
By Sean Gleaves
Friday, 1st April 2022, 2:59 pm
Updated
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:03 pm
Police said the break-in occurred at Garstang Fish & Chips in Stoops Weind on Sunday, February 27.
Officers on Friday (April 1) released a picture of a man they wanted to talk to as part of their investigation.
The man was wearing a black face mask, a light blue/ grey jacket, a blue knee brace and blue trainers.
Anyone with information can call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log reference LC-20220227-1313.
