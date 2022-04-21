The suspect smashed the rear window of a children’s nursery in Cannon Street to gain entry at around 9.15pm on Wednesday (April 20).

They then walked around the nursery before stealing a safe and a locked black tin containing cash from the main office.

Police said the tin – which had been emptied by the offended – was found in the grounds of St James Church.

The digital safe was still missing as of Thursday afternoon (April 21).

Detectives have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the local neighbourhood policing office on 01254 353 137 or 101, quoting LC-20220421-0204 or 04/73096/22.