The suspect smashed the rear window of a children’s nursery in Cannon Street to gain entry at around 9.15pm on Wednesday (April 20).
They then walked around the nursery before stealing a safe and a locked black tin containing cash from the main office.
Police said the tin – which had been emptied by the offended – was found in the grounds of St James Church.
The digital safe was still missing as of Thursday afternoon (April 21).
Detectives have since released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the local neighbourhood policing office on 01254 353 137 or 101, quoting LC-20220421-0204 or 04/73096/22.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.