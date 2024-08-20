Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with ‘wounding’ incident in Bamber Bridge

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:38 BST
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police following an incident of wounding in Bamber Bridge.

The incident occurred on July 23.

Officers on Monday launched an appeal to find Jordan Marsh as part of their investigation.

Lancashire Police

The 27-year-old is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of slim build with short dark hair.

He has links to the Chorley area.

The public were urged not to approach Marsh, but to call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log number 1800 of July 23.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

