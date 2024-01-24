News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with theft in Bamber Bridge

A man is wanted by police in connection with a theft in Bamber Bridge.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:46 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The theft occurred on January 17, police.

Officers on Wednesday (January 24) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.

Officers want to speak to this man following a theft in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)Officers want to speak to this man following a theft in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Officers want to speak to this man following a theft in Bamber Bridge (Credit: Lancashire Police)

No further details were released.

If you recognise the man, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 04/19058/24.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceCCTVLancashire