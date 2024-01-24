Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with theft in Bamber Bridge
A man is wanted by police in connection with a theft in Bamber Bridge.
The theft occurred on January 17, police.
Officers on Wednesday (January 24) released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident.
No further details were released.
If you recognise the man, call 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 04/19058/24.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.