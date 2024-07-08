Man wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglary and harassment investigation
A man is wanted by Lancashire Police in connection with burglary and harassment offences.
Luke Dowling is wanted by police as part of their enquiries into offences of burglary, harassment, and breach of bail.
The 32-year-old is described as 5ft 9in tall, with short light brown wavy hair and a brown beard.
He has links to the Grange and Moor Nook areas of Preston.
Anyone with information about Dowling’s whereabouts should email [email protected] or call 101.
Information can also be reported online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.